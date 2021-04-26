Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,948 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Square by 8.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Square by 136.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,157,265 shares of company stock valued at $276,886,471. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

SQ opened at $246.43 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 391.16, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

