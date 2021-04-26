Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $16,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $87.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $87.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

