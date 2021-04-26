Project Inverse (XIV) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $540,320.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00060734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00281165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.09 or 0.00992566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.00718472 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,663.14 or 0.99928258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.