Project Pai (PAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.56 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $96.56 million and $8.23 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00054618 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00015827 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,744,387,022 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,296,221 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

