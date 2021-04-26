ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Shares Down 3.6%

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

