Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $41.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.98. 646,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Proofpoint by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

