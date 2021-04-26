Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Shares of PFPT traded up $40.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.50. 868,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $121.84.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

