Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint stock traded up $41.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.98. 646,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,461. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average is $121.84.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.