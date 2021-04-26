Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Summit Insights

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Summit Insights’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $131.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $140.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

