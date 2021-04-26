Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded up $40.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.50. 868,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,461. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.84.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

