ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) by 194.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 469,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $272,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,886,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $4.64 on Monday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $52.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

