ProShares UltraShort Financials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,841 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,622% compared to the typical volume of 165 call options.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 70,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,712. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $37.14.

ProShares UltraShort Financials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

