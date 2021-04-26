ProShares UltraShort Financials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,841 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,622% compared to the typical volume of 165 call options.
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 70,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,712. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $37.14.
ProShares UltraShort Financials Company Profile
