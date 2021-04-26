Prosper (PROS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.73 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00004057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00061053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00064045 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00279254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars.

