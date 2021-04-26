Piper Sandler Upgrades Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Overweight

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

PVBC traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,492. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $302.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

