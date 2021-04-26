Piper Sandler Upgrades Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Overweight

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.
PVBC traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,492. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $302.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
