Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $17,187,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

