ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 1,586 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

RSP stock opened at $147.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average of $129.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $148.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

