ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 44,519 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.76 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.