ProVise Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 195.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27.

