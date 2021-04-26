ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after purchasing an additional 965,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $81.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

