ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 418,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 221,655 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVN opened at $13.84 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

