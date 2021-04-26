ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 225.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,219 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.