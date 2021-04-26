ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 373.8% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 78,894 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 52,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

