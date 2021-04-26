ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.48.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $381.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $386.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

