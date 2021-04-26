ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.98 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

