ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,691 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $140.06 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.08.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

