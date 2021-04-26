ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI stock opened at $486.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $432.05 and its 200 day moving average is $413.62. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $488.36.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

