ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after acquiring an additional 381,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,482,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 194,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,192,000 after acquiring an additional 234,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after acquiring an additional 105,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37.

