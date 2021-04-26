Provoco Token Price Hits $0.0000 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. Provoco Token has a total market capitalization of $119,917.95 and $840.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 57.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00063651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.05 or 0.00737802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00093737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.42 or 0.07359080 BTC.

About Provoco Token

VOCO is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

