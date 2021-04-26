ProximaX (XPX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $283,259.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 26th. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a total market cap of $12.86 million and $283,259.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProximaX has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

