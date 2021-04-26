Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.36.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $98.50 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

