Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.27. 35,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,572. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $99.87. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of -276.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.