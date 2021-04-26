PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $165.85

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.85 and last traded at $163.56, with a volume of 61311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.84.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.08 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.