PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Shares Down 1.9%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)’s stock price fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 10,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 24,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. It operates in four division: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The company offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

