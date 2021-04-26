PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $165.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PTC traded as high as $149.49 and last traded at $148.84, with a volume of 661267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.34.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $534,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,923.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,299 shares of company stock worth $4,607,973 in the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 131.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

