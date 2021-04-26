Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Shares Up 0.2%

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.17. 126,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 658,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

The company has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of -88.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.