Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Hits $12.80 Million

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $863,546.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00067220 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

