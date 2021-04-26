Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

PEG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.43. 15,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,599. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after acquiring an additional 285,613 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

