Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) recently:
- 4/20/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/25/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
