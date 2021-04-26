Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) recently:

4/20/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/25/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock worth $380,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 171,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

