pulltherug.finance Price Up 2.9% This Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $104,840.67 and $56.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for $11.11 or 0.00020862 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00065428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00063612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.83 or 0.00754561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00095173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.83 or 0.07612359 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

