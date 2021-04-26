pulltherug.finance Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for $11.24 or 0.00020909 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $106,061.90 and approximately $57.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00065232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00738152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00094452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.80 or 0.07742689 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

