Pundi X[new] Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00006182 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $858.91 million and approximately $136.29 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.99 or 0.00280897 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.71 or 0.00996638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.50 or 0.00728361 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00025773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,737.66 or 0.99974503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.