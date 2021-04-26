Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Pure Storage posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,877. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

