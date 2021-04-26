Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.67% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

PPT opened at $4.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

