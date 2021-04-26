Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.51% of Puxin worth $7,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEW. State Street Corp increased its position in Puxin by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Puxin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Puxin stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Puxin Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $332.33 million, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

