Pylon Network (PYLNT) Trading Down 51.5% This Week

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. Pylon Network has a total market capitalization of $780,507.23 and approximately $6.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00063523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00060798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.00731987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00093797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.85 or 0.07308884 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

