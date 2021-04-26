Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.28 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $30,074.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for $17.94 or 0.00033344 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00283443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00987719 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,590.47 or 0.99626769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

