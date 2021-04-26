Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,507,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

