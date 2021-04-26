Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Shares of OXY opened at $24.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,429,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

