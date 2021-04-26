Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for SM Energy Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $15.96 on Monday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.41 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 99,085 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 357.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SM Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

