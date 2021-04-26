Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.22.

NYSE:SWN opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

